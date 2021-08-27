Recently, Bilaspur High Court acquitted a man accused of marital rape. The court reportedly gave out its judgement that sexual intercourse or any kind of sexual activity by a man with his legally wedded wife who is not under the age of 18 is not considered as rape even if it is against woman's wish. This judgement has created an uproar on social media and Bollywood actress too has reacted to it. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and more Bollywood leading stars who played the most menacing villain on the silver screen

On Twitter, sharing the news Taapsee wrote, "Bas ab yehi sunna baaki tha ." Taapsee has been very vocal about the issues affecting the nation. It is not the first time that she has shared her views and opinions on social media. Earlier, Taapsee had given out a strong reaction to Supreme Court's remark asking an accused if he would marry the minor girl he alleged raped. She had tweeted, "Did someone ask the girl this question ? If she wants to marry her rapist !!!??? Is that a question !!!??? This is the solution or a punishment ? Plain simple DISGUST!" Also Read - The identities of the ten lowest paid actresses in Bollywood and their paychecks will leave you SHOCKED – view pics

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu has many films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Looop Lapeta' co-starring . Then she has 's Dobaaraa. She also has Rashmi Rocket and Shabhash Mithu in her kitty. Taapsee has also turned a producer now and currently, she is said to be shooting for her maiden project titled Blurr. It also stars . Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu and more Bollywood beauties who were labelled 'cheap' by trolls – view pics

Bas ab yehi sunna baaki tha . https://t.co/K2ynAG5iP6 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 26, 2021

Last, Taapsee Pannu was seen in Haseen Dillruba that had released on Netflix. It opened to rave reviews from critics and audiences. Taapsee abnd 's performance was much appreciated by the fans.