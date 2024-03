Just a couple of weeks ago, ahead of the grand Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding, Dunki actress Taapsee Pannu made headlines for her wedding plans with Mathias Boe. Yes, you read that right. The actress did not seem too happy about people prying on her personal life. Though the actress dismissed the rumours quickly, she has now reacted strongly towards her wedding rumours.

Taapsee Pannu opens up on her dating life and finding Mathias Boe

The Shabhaash Mithu actress opened up about her relationships. Taapsee Pannu shares that she had to kiss many frogs before she found her prince in Mathias Boe. However, when she grew up and started working, it has always been that one man. Taapsee says that's because he is a man and not a boy. The actress knew that only a man could feel a sense of security to be with her. She didn't want to short-sell herself either as that was too much of an emotional investment. It then also affects the family, everyone else, her work, etc. That's not what she wants to do for herself, her work or her mental health either. Also Read - Taapsee Pannu REACTS to her wedding rumours with Mathias Boe; says 'I never will'

Have a look at Taapsee's video here:

Taapsee Pannu yet again reacts to the wedding rumours with Mathias Boe

Taapsee Pannu seems a little miffed with the rumours spreading about her wedding in the media like wildfire. The actress says, "This forceful prodding in someone’s life when you know very well that if I have to announce it, I’ll do it." Taapsee says that if one just lets it be, she will find the right moment and reveal it to all on her own. The actress says that it is not something illegal that she is doing. She also sarcastically asks that she hasn't been single for a long time and that they never expected her to get married or something like that. Also Read - Four years of Taapsee Pannu's Thappad: An authentic portrayal of patriarchy, empowerment, gender equality

Taapsee says that she has always been honest about her relationship and has never hidden it. She ends it by saying that if her wedding is happening at all, she will let everyone know.

On the work front, Taapsee has Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, Woh Ladki Hai Kahan, Alien and Khel Khel Mein as per IMDb.