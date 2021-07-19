Taapsee Pannu takes a jibe at Kangana Ranaut; wonders if she 'copied someone just by being born a female'

With every film is impressing the audience with acting skills and versatility. While the actress often garners praises for her unconventional and hard-hitting portrayals, actress Kangana has critcised and degraded her by calling 'B grade actress' and 'sasti copy'. Though Taapsee doesn't even bother of such kind of comments from the Manikarnika actress. In a recent interview when a journalist asked her how she manages to make headlines under the sun even with something as irrelevant as sneeze. Also Read - Taapsee Pannu launches her production banner Outsiders Films with a thriller titled 'Blurr'

To which, Taapsee laughingly said, "What is your problem! Isn't it a good thing, even my sneeze matters." She added, "Please don't jinx it, I am very happy with it. This is the social media mark of relevance. Otherwise so many people go around sneezing, who cares? But I am glad, people find something to talk about in even half a photo of mine. Maybe I copied someone just by being born a female."

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu recently launched her own production house called Outsiders Films and announced her first production venture titled Blurr, which is touted to be an edge of the seat thriller and directed by Ajay Bahl, who is known for helming films like B.A. Pass and Section 375. Expressing her happiness, Taapsee shared, "I am thrilled to embark upon this new journey and diversify my love for cinema with my production house 'Outsiders Films'. Having my business ventures, management comes naturally to me. Hence, I always thought of setting my own production house. The audience and the industry have given me a lot of support and love over the 11 years of my career. With Outsiders Films, I aim to give back to the industry and empower talent who are looking for a breakthrough and come with no background like me. Pranjal and I together look forward to opening doors for new and fresh talents, both in front and behind the camera."