We just got out of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani wedding right? And we have another wedding coming up real soon. Dunki actress Taapsee Pannu is all set to tie the knot with her BF Mathias Boe. Yes, you read that right. Taapsee has been managing her career and her personal life very well. She has kept her personal life under wraps for a long time. The actress is not the one to boast about it on social media and likes to keep it low profile. And as per media reports, her wedding which is happening real soon is also going to be a lowkey affair.

Taapsee Pannu marrying Mathias Boe in THIS month?

As per a report in NDTV, Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe are going to tie the knot by the end of March. Yep, that soon! The report claims that the wedding will be a grand affair yet a low-key one, in the sense, that no Bollywood celebs would be invited to the wedding. Taapsee will have a destination wedding too. She is reportedly marrying in the scenic location of Udaipur. Rajasthan seems to be one hot destination for big fat Indian weddings, especially for Bollywood celebs. It is said that no Bollywood A-lister has been invited to the wedding. Also Read - Dunki at Oscars 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani planning to submit the film for main categories?

Taapsee Pannu, Mathias Boe wedding details

The report also claims that the love birds will have two types of weddings, acknowledging the background of both Taapsee and Mathias. They will tie the knot in a traditional Sikh ceremony and will also have a Christian wedding, honouring their cultural backgrounds. Also Read - Dunki goes beyond box office numbers to inspire and connect, feels producer Mahaveer Jain

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe have reportedly been in a relationship for about a decade. Taapsee and Mathias have been keeping it a low profile. We get to see a birthday wish occasionally, but otherwise, it's all private.

Taapsee Pannu work front

As per IMDb listing, Taapsee Pannu has four films in the pipeline. She will be next seen in Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, Khel Khel Mein, Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan and Alien. Taapsee will once again share screens with 12th Fail fame Vikrant Massey for Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba. The movie also includes Jimmy Shergill and Sunny Kaushal. Taapsee revealed that she has been shooting for a Tamil movie. It is called Alien and it is in the Sci-fi space. She has Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan with Pratik Gandhi. She has Khel Khel Mein with Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor.