After Deepika Padukone's controversy around the Bhagwa bikini in Pathaan, actress Taapsee Pannu is under fire. The Thappad actress was the showstopper at the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai earlier this month. Taapsee Pannu walked the ramp in a red dress for Reliance Jewels. The actress wore a stunning gold necklace that had a pendant of Goddess Lakshmi. It was a more South Indian depiction of the goddess who is venerated all over India. Now, a police complaint has been filed against her for hurting the sentiments of Hindus and practitioners of Sanatan Dharma. Netizens commented that donning such a necklace with a dress like that was not appropriate.

The complaint has been filed by Eklavya Singh Gaur, convenor of Hind Rakshak Sangathan and son of BJP MLA Malini Gaur. It seems he has raised objections on the social media posts of the actress. He is based in Indore. The SHO of Chhatri Pura PS was quoted as saying, "We received a complaint from Eklavya Gaur (son of BJP MLA Malini Gaur) against actor Taapsee Pannu for hurting religious sentiments and image of 'Sanatan Dharma' by wearing a locket having 'Goddess Laxmi' with revealing dress during ramp walk at Lakme Fashion Week held on March 12 in Mumbai."

He has said it is a planned attempt to degrade Sanatan Dharma. A couple of days back even Gems Of Bollywood, the Twitter handle had made comment on it. Taapsee Pannu is quite disliked by right-wingers because of her candid views on some matters. Even during Pathaan, there were widespread protests from Indore. We had seen the burning of effigies of Shah Rukh Khan.

Eklavya Singh Gaur had filed the complaint in the case of Munawar Faruqui. He had said that he had passed derogatory comments on Gods. He is the son of Malini Gaur who is a Vidhan Sabha member.