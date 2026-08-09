Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fan TRAVELS 900 KM to Mumbai? Here's what happened

Read further to know why a 16-year-old fan of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah travelled nearly 900 km from Madhya Pradesh to Mumbai after leaving home to pursue his dream of becoming an actor on the popular sitcom and what happened when he was found?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fan TRAVELS 900 KM to Mumbai? Here's what happened

A 16-year-old boy’s love for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah took him on a wild ride, literally. He traveled nearly 900 kilometers, starting in Madhya Pradesh and heading all the way to Mumbai, hoping he might somehow land a role in his favorite sitcom. The family didn't even realize he was gone at first but when they did, they started looking for him, reaching out everywhere even through police channels. Eventually, he was found wandering around Mumbai’s Film City, alone, still hanging on to his dream. After all that, the police brought him back to his family.

16-year-old leaves home to chase his TMKOC dream

According to police, the teenager is from Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh. On August 6, he reportedly left his home in the afternoon on the pretext of going to school. Instead, he made his way to the railway station and boarded a train to Nagpur. From there, he took another train to Mumbai, eventually reaching Goregaon the following morning.

Teen found wandering near Film City

The boy's dream, however, soon turned into a search operation when he was found alone near Film City. Following a tip-off, a mobile police unit reached the area and took the teenager to Aarey Police Station. During questioning, he reportedly told the police that he had travelled all the way from Madhya Pradesh because he wanted to become an actor and fulfil his dream of appearing on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The teenager had reportedly walked from Goregaon towards Film City, believing that he could pursue his acting dream there.

Police contact family after boy goes missing

After finding the minor, police contacted his family. They reportedly informed authorities that the boy had been missing since Thursday. The teenager is currently safe with the Aarey Police, while his father is travelling to Mumbai to bring him back home. While his journey may have been driven by an innocent dream of becoming an actor, the incident also highlights how far a young fan can go when the line between the world of television and reality starts to blur. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which first premiered in 2008, has built one of Indian television's most loyal fan bases over the years.

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