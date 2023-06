Actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal has accused Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) producer Asit Kumarr Modi, project head Sohail Ramani, and executive producer Jatin Bajaj of sexual harassment. The trio has denied the charge, claiming she was let go from the show due to misbehaviour. Asit Modi also said that he will take legal action against Jennifer as she is trying to defame him and the show. The ongoing feud only escalated when in a recent interview, Jennifer spoke against producer Asit Modi, and company. She talked about the conflicts on the set of the show, colleagues speaking against her and more. Jennifer also revealed that Nattu Kaka aka late actor Ghanashyam Nayak was also harassed. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal records her statement against Asit Modi and others

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal told Pinkvilla that the soul of her brother and Nattu Kaka aka Ghanashyam Nayak gave her strength to raise her voice against the misconduct of the makers of TMKOC. "Nattu Kaka ko bhi bohot pareshan kiya hai gaya hai (Even Nattu Kaka was harassed)," she added.

Ghanashyam Nayak was a part of the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star cast since its inception. After his tragic demise in October 2021, Kiran Bhatt was roped in to play the role of Nattu Kaka. Meanwhile, Jennifer took an abrupt exit from TMKOC after being a part of the show for almost 15 years.

Monika Bhadoriya on TMKOC

Before Jennifer, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Monika Bhadoriya also revealed that Ghanashyam Nayak was harassed on the sets of TMKOC. Stating that artists are treated like dogs on the set, she shared that Sohail Ramani (project head) even abused Ghanashyam Nayak. Monika Bhadoriya even mentioned that she fought for her money for over a year. She accused the makers to have put a hold on several former actors' (like Raj Anadkat (who played Tapu) and Gurucharan Singh (who played Roshan Singh Sodhi), payments only to torture them.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah premiered on July 28, 2008.