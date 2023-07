Actress Priya Ahuja Rajda who is known as Rita Reporter has lashed out at Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah maker Asit Modi in her new interview. She has announced that she has resigned from the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She is the wife of Malav Rajda who was the director of the show for 14 years before he quit. In an interview with Hindustan Times she said that she had been trying to contact producer Asit Modi and operations head Sohail Ramani for eight months. It seems she wanted clarity on whether she was part of the show or not. But none of them gave her a reply.

Priya Rajda Ahuja then officially informed them that she is quitting the show. She says she felt that they wanted such a step from her. She said that the makerrs have again brought back the track of Rita Reporter on the show. A new actress is playing that role. Terming them as sadists, she said they liked to do things like this. She told Hindustan Times, "And that’s what has happened. They have brought back the track of Rita and have cast another actor. That’s how they are. They are sadists who like to do such things." She claims she was removed from the show as she is married to Malav Rajda. Priya Ahuja said they did not believe that she was an independent artiste which was saddening.

The actress said that she maintained a healthy distance from her husband on the show. Priya Ahuja said that she did not mingle her personal and professional equation. She said, "I always behaved like any other actor on the set. But Asit ji definitely mixed up my personal and professional life. Because Malav left the show, they did all this to me."

She also said that Malav Rajda gave his 14 years to the show despite being upset about some things. It seems there were instances of misbehaviour that caused him disappointment, and he thought of quitting since a long time. She told the paper, "But Asit ji jaane nahi dete the. However, one day he finally decided to put in his papers after his patience reached the saturation point." It seems he was serving his one month notice period but Sohil Ramani told him mid-way to not come from the next day. It seems this kind of treatment upset Malav Rajda a lot. It seems he cried a lot as TMKOC was like his baby.