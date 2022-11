became household with his role in 's . Since then, the actor has been away from the showbiz as he was completing his studies and was also introduced to theatre. He also got to work with with in Bumm Bumm Bole in 2010, 's in 2011 and in Midnight's Children in 2012. In his new interview, Darsheel opened up about being bullied in school for his height and teeth, the same teeth which gave him his big break in Bollywood. Also Read - From Jibraan Khan to Malvika Raaj: 5 child actors who are all grown up; their before-after transformation is awe-inspiring

Talking about facing several jibes and jokes on several things about his personal life, Darsheel told Hindustan Times, "In my personal life, away from acting too, I have had these things. I've been made fun of for my height, for my teeth and everything. My teeth were like 1 kilometre out. It all happens for a reason. All that happened and then I got the film because of those teeth." He added that he looks at it as a learning thing, which doesn't let him get affected by the negative comments.

The 25-year-old also talked about facing public opinion since the age of 10. He said that he was an extraordinarily sensitive child and used to get hurt by everything. "When you become an actor, you have to mute out the noise but not all of it. You need to know what is real or not. If they say 'Darsheel is being lazy', that is true and I have to work on it. But if they say 'Darsheel doesn't like acting', that's untrue," he added.

Recently, Darsheel played a romantic role in his short film Capital A, small a, which premiered on Amazon Mini TV on November 17. He was paired with Revathi Pillai. They played a young couple who face jibes for their height difference. He said that he was to convincingly create the height difference and director Vishal kept asking him to hunch.