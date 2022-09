Now we often wonder how Bollywood actresses don't age and have flawless skin. There are many divas like Madhuri Dixit, Malaika Arora, Tabu and more who are ageing reverse. And finally, one of the beauties Tabu speaks about ageing reverse and what is created behind her ageless beauty. Tabu in her recent conversation talks about age reversing and jokes about getting younger day after day. When asked about the secret of her flawless beauty. Tabu, said honestly there is no secret but here's what her daily routine is for her skin and the entertainment news fans are definitely dying to know what it is. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan is the No.1 bankable star? Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor shares how producers compliment him

Talking to Film Companion, she said there is no secret and added that her makeup artist Mithali was telling her that nowadays her skin is looking good and asked if she is doing some home nuska(DIY). The actress revealed that she tells her make up artist about putting some coffee or some plant base face creams or face packs, to which she suggested her doing that along with using some face cream on her face. Tabu says she suggested some cream of rupees 50,000. "Ek baar khareed liya, bas. Aage Nahi khareedungi (I bought it once, but never again)." Also Read - Sushmita Sen, Tabu, Shamita Shetty and more B-Town beauties who are 40 plus but happily single

Further revealing the secret behind her beauty she said, "There’s nothing that I consciously do for my face and all, but of course, I’m aware and conscious that I better look a certain way. I will not purposely ruin anything that takes away from… But that’s with everyone, even if you’re not an actor. Everyone wants to look good and maintain a certain level of being presentable, fit, and healthy, and mentally there. I try my best." The 51-year-old actress is right now at the top of her game and she was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 along with and , the actress left the audience stunned with her performance. Tabu is here to stay for eternity. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan reacts as he gets India's first McLaren GT as a gift for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success, wants a private jet next [View Pics]