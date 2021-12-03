It is a judgement day for Ahan Shetty. Suniel Shetty's son makes his foray into Bollywood with Tadap. The movie is the official remake of RX100 starring Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput. We must say that Ahan Shetty has crowds impressed from day one. Everyone feels he has the swag and machismo of his dad, Suniel Shetty. The actor took to social media to write a profound message for his boy. The message came with a cute childhood picture of Ahan. Also Read - Tadap movie review: Ahan Shetty makes an impressive debut with this decent remake of RX100

He wrote, "Ahan! Your first Friday. Your first film release. Time for #Tadap is here and will also go by like every other day. Becoming just another milestone as the movies flash by. But remember one thing. People are true if you are. Don't take it to heart if they critique you, it's a learning. Don't get too punch drunk on praise. It's a perk. Just stay blessed, grounded, simple, honest, true and the People, the Public - the only followers that matter - will become your friends. All in all, be as sincere as you were for your first film. Make people love you. Love them back. Like I love you son. Best for your first. Cheers to you." Isn't this emotional yet brutally honest?

In the movie, he plays the role of Ishaana, a young man who experiences betrayal in love. Tara Sutaria is the leading lady of the film. The film's premiere was a star studded affair. Salman Khan gave us one of the moments of the evening when he kissed the poster of Tadap. KL Rahul who is in a relationship with Athiya Shetty also came for the film premiere. This was the cricketer's first official outing with the family. Given the praise for Ahan Shetty, it looks he is off to a great start!