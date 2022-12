Tahir Raj Bhasin has had a fantastic year workwise, we all know. And even the actor is super happy with the way the year has panned out for him. Tahir Raj Bhasin had three major OTT releases with Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, Ranjish Hi Sahi and Loop Lapeta to name a few, which were not just critical hits but also loved by the audience. In fact, he has become a new heartthrob on the block right now. BollywoodLife got a chance to have a tête-à-tête with Tahir and happiness clearly rang in his voice. We asked Tahir about how OTT releases take away the pressure of performing at the box office which comes with theatrical releases. He expressed Also Read - Year-ender 2022: Kartik Aaryan in Freddy, Vijay Varma in Darlings and more – Top 10 actors who stood out on OTT with their performances

Tahir Raj Bhasin on no box office pressure

We asked that the OTT boom with a lack of performance pressure has given liberty to the filmmakers and artists to experiment with the characters and content. Tahir calls OTT an incredible platform and not just for an actor but also for writers and technicians. The Ranjish Hi Sahi actor revealed that for two of his shows, the technicians were the same ones who work on films. He mentions that they work very hard irrespective of the platforms to bring a desirable end product for the audience to enjoy. However, Tahir Raj Bhasin does agree with the fact that it has definitely taken off the pressure of the box office or to have certain boxes checked. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi returning as Naira for Abhira's wedding? Here's a FACT check [Exclusive]

Tahir Raj Bhasin after a successful year be like:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tahir Raj Bhasin (@tahirrajbhasin)

Tahir Raj Bhasin defends big screen stories

"With that has come experimentation and right due being given to better story-telling," However, also in the same breath, Tahir adds that it all also depends on the kind of story that one is narrating. He says that if there is a story which warrants a big-screen release and requires the audience to watch it and enjoy it on the big screen, then it is a big-screen film. Tahir gave an example of his series Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein while elaborating that it is better told in 8 episodes and in a longer format. Tahir Raj Bhasin and his OTT projects have been trending big time in Entertainment News. Also Read - BL Awards 2022 Winners – Bollywood: Ranveer Singh, Sooryavanshi, Rani Mukerji, Arjun Kapoor and more

Rightly put by Tahir, some stories might be better for big-screen but some are just better on OTT. Tahir Raj Bhasin has a lot of unique projects coming up in 2023 and he is looking forward to sharing the same with his fans soonest.