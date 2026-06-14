Tahira Kashyap LAUDS Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga: ‘If love had a language it would be this film’

Read further to know what filmmaker Tahira Kashyap shared in her emotional Instagram review of Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, Here's everything we know so far.

Tahira Kashyap LAUDS Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga: ‘If love had a language it would be this film’

Tahira Kashyap watched Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga and didn’t hold back her emotions. She poured her heart out in a viral Instagram post on June 12, right after the film’s release, calling Imtiaz a “legend” and sharing how the story moved her to tears. You could just feel how personal it was. She started off by saying, “If love had a language, it would be this film.” Every frame hit her hard. There’s something raw and intimate in the way she describes it, like the film got under her skin. She admitted she sat there with a lump in her throat, crying because it felt like the characters' pain was her own.

Naseeruddin Shah Reminded Her Of Her Nanaji

Tahira knows what she’s talking about, she’s a filmmaker and writer herself. She’s always chased honest, vulnerable stories, so this film spoke her language. Watching Naseeruddin Shah reminded her of her own grandfather. She wrote, “Naseeruddin sir, you reminded me of my nanaji, Darji for us. He came from Sargodha and used to tell us endless hockey stories. Watching you was a treat, I just wanted to say: so much love for you.” The Partition theme, old memories, uprooted families, it’s easy to see why it hit close to home for her.

Praise For Sharvari, Vedang Raina & Diljit Dosanjh

She had a lot to say about the rest of the cast too. Sharvari’s performance as Jia struck her as pure magic. “Your poetry, the stammer, the accent, I was in awe. What a star!” For Vedang Raina, it was all about feeling: “From love to pain to longing, you were amazing.” And Diljit Dosanjh? Tahira thanked him for glueing everyone together, just for being that quiet anchor the story needed.

AR Rahman’s Music Was ‘The Soul Of The Film’

She didn’t forget the music. AR Rahman’s score was, in her words, the soul of the film. “You stirred up so many emotions, love, youth, romance, longing, everything exploding right from the screen.” She also called out Dolly Ahluwalia’s performance as unforgettable, taking a moment to appreciate the entire cast and crew. She closed her post by urging everyone to watch Main Vaapas Aaunga in theatres. Not because it’s just a film, but because it’s an experience, a classic love story you remember, not just something you watch and forget.

What Is Main Vaapas Aaunga About?

Imtiaz Ali sets it during Partition, a time when people had to leave home behind and live with that ache forever. It’s about longing and holding onto memories. Not your typical love triangle. Instead, it’s about unsent letters, things left unspoken, family stories that weigh you down and shape you. Naseeruddin Shah plays an older man drowning in all that history. The younger cast, Sharvari, Vedang, Diljit play the generation trying to figure out why they still feel restless, where that ache comes from.

Who Made The Film?

If you know Imtiaz’s work - Jab We Met, Tamasha, Rockstar, you know he loves stories about travel and searching for something more. This film feels like his most personal yet because it connects love with history and lost roots. The movie’s produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, along with Mohit Choudhary, Shibasish Sarkar, and Window Seat Films. Birla Studios Worldwide is distributing, and the music is out on Tips Music. Word of mouth is strong; critics say this feels like Imtiaz Ali on home turf again. Tahira’s emotional review only adds to the excitement.

Why Tahira’s Review Matters

You get a lot of celebrity shoutouts, but this one stands out. Tahira didn’t just say she loved the movie. She let herself be honest, she explained what shifted inside her, the tears, the nostalgic punch. When she says the film feels “lived” and “aged,” it sounds like the kind of story that bruises you in a good way. You don’t just watch it; you live with it for a while.

And people are listening. In a world full of OTT releases and home streaming, these kinds of reviews actually nudge you towards the cinema, where the collective hush and sniffling make it all more real. Honestly, Main Vaapas Aaunga, is already shaping up to be a classic. Naseeruddin Shah leads a powerful cast, AR Rahman’s music soars, and Imtiaz Ali’s storytelling hits deep. Tahira said it perfectly: “If love had a language it would be this film.” If you feel like you’ve been waiting for a love story that’s more ache than spectacle, this is it. It’s out now. Bring tissues.

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