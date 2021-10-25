Motherhood is not easy and is a matter of trial and error. In her new book, 7 Sins of Being a Mother, Tahira Kashyap has spoken about how she forgot her son at a restaurant after a lunch date with her close friends. Tahira Kashyap told this to Hindustan Times. She says she did not forget her handbag or bill but her son, Virajveer who was an infant then. It seems the waiter came running and told her, "Maam aap apna baccha bhool gae’ (Maam you forgot your kid)’. I was so embarrassed and people were staring at me." The filmmaker-writer said that she keeps on goofing-up even now but has learnt how to forgive herself. Also Read - Tahira Kashyap shares encounter with Ayushmann Khurrana in flight washroom post honeymoon; reveals becoming 'members of the legendary mile-high club'

She also reveals that she has made other mistakes like dropping kids to schools on public holidays, etc. But she says that she has learnt to be easy on herself. Tahira Kashyap recounts how her mom took over the kids when she was unwell. It seems she was got worried when she saw them eating cheese sandwiches for two days at a row, but now she does not bother so much. Ayushmann Khurrana and she are parents to a son, Virajveer and a daughter, Varushka. The lady has recounted how she forgot her son in detail in her new book. It seems Virajveer was sleeping in his pram. Also Read - Ayushmann Khurrana announces the release date of Anek; makes a big promise to fans

She says, "Once lunch was over I hugged each of my friends, and headed to the elevator. Just then one of the staff members came running towards me, putting his foot in the door before it shut. ‘Madam,’ he said, ‘you have forgotten your baby!’ Everyone in the lift gave me a look I will never forget. People forget to pay bills or leave their bag behind. I forgot my baby even though I was still holding on to my bag. What kind of cruel mother does that?” Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan's Gulabo Sitabo co-star Farrukh Jaffar passes away at the age of 89