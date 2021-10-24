The multi-talented personality of the entertainment industry, Tahira Kashyap recently shared an excerpt from her book, The 7 Sins of Being A Mother, which was about her honeymoon with husband and national-award winning actor . The author and writer revealed the the surge of emotions, which she felt, when the couple left for a three-day honeymoon trip to Bangkok leaving their 7 month-old son to her parents. Since Tahira was lactating milk, she excused herself couple of times to express milk. “I didn’t end up using any of the new lingerie I had bought for the trip. Instead of making crazy love to each other we went to a shopping mall and did four hours of baby shopping,” Tahira wrote in the book. Also Read - Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Best of SSR films to watch ahead of his first death anniversary

While the honeymoon plans were not executed as per the plan, the duo accomplished their mission on the flight back home. "As we sat in the aircraft our deprived eyes met, acknowledging all that had and hadn't happened. Mission unaccomplished. We broke into laughter. As our flight took off and we put on our seat belts, our hands brushed against each other. It was electrifying. Soon our hands had found a life of their own; they knew each other's travel routes too well. We took off quite literally. The seat belt sign went off. We headed to the lavatory one after the other and soon became members of the legendary mile-high club. Mission well accomplished!" she added.

Ayushmann and Tahira, who tied the knot in 2008, have two children - son Virajveer and daughter Varushka. On the professional front, Ayushmann Khurrana will be next seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. While the AndhaDhun star plays the character of a cross functional athlete, portrays the role of a transgender in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Talking about the film, earlier said in a statement, "Ayushmann and I are both known for a certain kind of cinema and this film is definitely a special one for both of us." On the other hand, Ayushmann also praised Abhishek Kapoor's vision and said, "Abhishek has a very distinct voice in cinema today." Speaking confidently about the film, Ayushmann added, "It is a total family entertainer. It is a beautiful, progressive love story that will also touch your hearts." The film is set to hit the screens on December 10, 2021.