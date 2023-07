Bollywood is being trolled a lot nowadays. One of the issues is also how many top stars struggle to talk in Hindi. Most of them look way more comfortable talking in English. One of the exceptions is Sara Ali Khan. Her Hindi is top-notch in the new breed of actors. It looks like younger brother Taimur Ali Khan is also attaining the fluency in the language. A video of the family has come from the airport where he asks Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan for gulab jamun. He is asking in Hindi. This has become a source of amusement for netizens. Also Read - Taimur Ali Khan's cuteness steals the show in Kareena Kapoor Khan's lunchtime photos with Saif Ali Khan

We can see that Saif Ali Khan takes a look to find out where is the Gulab Jamun shop. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan looks in a hurry to get out of the airport. It looks like she gives him a stern look. Netizens are amused given it such a relatable scenario for parents with small kids. Others said that it is not surprise that he is fluent in Hindi. The Kapoor family has a sizeable domestic staff and it is obvious that he has picked up the lingo, said some.

SAIF ALI KHAN A DOTING DAD

It is no secret that Saif Ali Khan is a doting dad. They spent some days in Italy for a holiday and returned home a week back. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a number of pics from the trip. We can see that Saif Ali Khan loves to enjoy experiences and adventures with his children. From reading to them and fishing trips and farm outings, he loves to be with them. The two brothers, Jeh and Taimur are adorable together.

Saif Ali Khan was last seen as Raavan in Adipurush. The film was trolled mercilessly and faced angry outburst of the public. He stayed away from the promotions. He will be working in Devara with Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. Kareena Kapoor Khan has films with Sujoy Ghosh, Hansal Mehta and The Crew lined up in her kitty.