It’s Kareena Kapoor Khan’s apple of the eye Taimur Ali Khan’s 6th birthday and the entire Kapoor and Khan family has sent him a special birthday present for him. An insider reveals, Taimur who was damn excited to learn about the arrival of his little sister Raha Kapoor had got a special gift from her. Mani Alia Bhatt has sent lovely, customised Marvel superheroes gifts to Tim on his special day. Taimur is a crazy lover of Marvel superhero’s like every kid today and hence his happiness had no boundaries after receiving this special gift sent by his Mami Alia Bhatt in the name of his baby sister Raha Kapoor. Also Read - Taimur Ali Khan birthday special: As Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan's Tim turns six, here's looking at his cutest pics since birth

Just a few days ago we saw Kareena Kapoor Khan host an intimate birthday party themed marvel superhero looks like a fun night to remember. Taimur is one of the most good-looking and popular young star kids. While after Raha Kapoor’s arrival, fans are going bonkers to have one glimpse of baby Raha but seems like that isn’t happening anytime soon. Meanwhile, we cannot wait for Alia to step out on a family dinner along with Raha on Tim's birthday today hosted by Kareena and Saif Ali Khan.

Alia Bhatt an have been making few public appearances, but their fans are eagerly waiting for them to step out with their beloved daughter Raha Kapoor as they want to her one glimpse. And today it might happen, Bebo has invited all her loved ones for a family dinner at her residence and Alia and Ranbir might get baby Raha after all it's her big brother Taimur Ali Khan's birthday dinner. Fans definitely are eager to see Taimur and Raha together. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jeh Ali Khan clubbing Yoga with some fun is the cutest thing you will watch today