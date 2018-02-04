Taimur Ali Khan, Misha Kapoor to be star guests at Yash and Roohi Johar's first birthday bash - read details!

Karan Johar’s twins ­— Yash and Roohi — will ring in their first birthday on February 7. However, the filmmaker, who is known to throw some of the most star-studded bashes in B-Town, has decided to keep things intimate. Also Read - 'Not Karan Johar or Anurag Kashyap, am his daddy and he won't mess with me': Mika Singh challenges KRK; here's how the latter REACTED

Of course, that doesn’t mean that the party will be devoid of B-Towners. This time around it will be star kids who will celebrate the day with Yash and Roohi. Also Read - After his exit from Karan Johar's Dostana 2 and Shah Rukh Khan's Goodbye Freddie, Kartik Aaryan says, 'I'm a fan of my fans'

The director-producer, who is a doting dad, admits that his priorities have changed completely, post the new additions to his life. Though he has kept the celebrations on a smaller scale, there’s no doubt that he is mighty excited about the big day. Talking about his plans for the private do, he reveals, “It’s a small birthday party at home, with just kids their age. I want to keep it simple and intimate this year.” Also Read - After Dostana 2, Kartik Aaryan OPTS out of a Red Chillies project opposite Katrina Kaif; here's what we know

Earlier this year, Karan along with Yash and Roohi had attended Adira Chopra’s second birthday party. A source tells us, “Karan has already spoken to his friends and invited them and their tiny tots to the party at his home. So there will be Taimur Ali Khan, Adira, Misha Kapoor, Laksshya Kapoor and some other B-Town kids.”

Though Karan loves spending time with his twins, he is yet to take them to his office. He says, “They’re too small and travelling might get uncomfortable for them. But they will come with me to the office, eventually.” And the babies have their own nursery at Karan’s workspace. “I made it so that even when I’m working they feel at home and are comfortable. It’s also a way of keeping them close to me,” he says.