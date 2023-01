Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor who got married in the month of April in 2022 became parents in November 2022. They welcomed their daughter Raha Kapoor into this world. The new parents are doing their best to be perfect at parenthood. Alia and Ranbir have kept Raha Kapoor away from the media glare and have also asked the paps to not click her pictures until she turns two. Well, fans may not get a glimpse of Raha Kapoor soon but it seems that her first cousin Taimur Ali Khan got to meet her along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. Also Read - Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will REVEAL daughter Raha Kapoor’s face at this age?

A video of , Saif Ali Khan, , and exiting and 's residence has made its way to the internet. It is reported that they went to meet Raha Kapoor. Taimur Ali Khan sure has become a grown-up now as he knows how to open the car door himself. Kareena Kapoor Khan kept her Sunday fashion simple in black pants and a white top. Earlier, the family had a get-together at Karisma Kapoor's home.

Check out Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's video below:

Earlier, a source had revealed to a news portal that Taimur was very excited over Raha Kapoor's arrival. "The day Raha was born Kareena told her elder son Taimur that now he was the eldest brother of one more sibling and it was his baby sister who has born today and Taimur couldn't contain his excitement to see her and hold the little much in his arms," said the source.

Indeed, Taimur shares a great bond with his siblings. We have already seen sweet pictures of Tim Tim with Inaaya Khemmu and brother Jeh Ali Khan Pataudi. He is fond of all and we bet, he already loves youngest sister Raha Kapoor.