Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are currently making the most of their time in London with their two cute children. The actress frequently uses her Instagram account to share peeks of her travels, and Kareena did the same when she used her social media account to share some adorable photos from her trip. The picture shows the deeply in love couple having brunch while feeling the sea wind. Also Read - Eid Al Adha 2023: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif and more actresses in white who look like Eid Ka Chand

Kareena Kapoor dropped a picture with her hubby, as they went out for a lunch date

On July 3, 2023, Kareena Kapoor Khan uploaded a cute photo of herself and husband Saif Ali Khan to her Instagram account. Kareena looked stunning in a powder blue striped top that she paired with a seductive beach outfit. The actress showcased her natural beauty by wearing her waves open and accessorising with a stylish pair of sunglasses. Saif, on the other hand, looked sharp in a navy blue shirt that he matched with maroon shorts.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ai Khan's Marriage

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are a prime example of a union made in heaven. For those who are unaware, Kareena wed Saif, the love of her life, on October 16, 2012.

Kareena Kapoor's Children

The duo welcomed their elder son, Taimur Ali Khan, on December 26, 2016. Finally, their family got completed with the arrival of their younger son, Jehangir Ali Khan on February 21, 2021