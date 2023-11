Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been making headlines for everything that they do. Be Tamannaah and Vijay were recently spotted at various Diwali parties in the city. They have been setting couple goals with their PDA at these events and also on social media. And now, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijaj Varma have grabbed headlines for their wedding rumours. You read that right, if reports are anything to go by, Tamannaah and Vijay are next to marry. Also Read - Before deepfake of Rashmika Mandanna and Katrina Kaif; fake, indecent pics of these actresses created a stir

Wedding bells for Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma?

As per the media reports, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are all set to take their relationship to the next stage. A report in the Telugu One news portal states the couple are serious about taking the next step now. The report claims that Tamannaah who is 30-plus is feeling pressure from her family's side to get married. On the other hand, Vijay Varma, who is one of the busiest stars now also has some South projects in his kitty. He is all set to solidify his place in the South industry as well. Well, all these are conjectures for now and only Tamannaah or Vijay could confirm. But it would be amazing to see them married as they make for one handsome couple.

Watch this video of Tamannaah and Vijay Varma here:

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's dating rumours started when a video of them kissing went viral. But quickly, Vijay and Tamannaah put a name on their bond and confessed that they were in love.

When Tamannaah Bhatia opened up on wedding plans with Vijay Varma

A couple of months ago, Tamannaah told an entertainment news portal, that one should get married only when they went to get married. The actress shares that it is a responsibility and not a party. The Lust Stories actress reveals that marriage takes a lot of work. And so does a lot of other things. Hence, she states that whenever she will be ready for that responsibility, she will decide to get married and now because everyone is getting married she should also get married.