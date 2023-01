The new lovebirds Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are back in town after their kissing video went viral from their vacation in Goa for the New Year celebration. Tamannaah made her way first to the airport and without any hesitation, she flaunted her million-dollar smile and even wished the paparazzi a very happy new year. But what one expected was that the couple might not even pose for a smile at the papz and rush towards their car by hiding their face but nothing sort of that happened. Tamannaah happily walked off at the airport while making her distance from her alleged beau Vijay Varma who came later afterwards and posed for the shutterbugs too. Also Read - Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma caught kissing; here's how the two met and fell in love

Tamannaah and Vijay grabbed a lot of eyeballs with their kissing video that went viral and ever since then their fans and even netizens are shopping for their relationship. Calling it an unusual Jodi they are claiming it that they are in love with them as they make a good pair. The excitement of fans ae all over after they are convinced that Tamannaah and Vijay are together. The couple met together on the sets of Lust Stories 2 and that's how they fell for each other reportedly. Also Read - Tamannaah Bhatia to Deepika Padukone; Bollywood divas who spoke about shooting intimate scenes and their discomfort

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are dating each other WOW ! That brings smile to my face ! TOTALLY SHIPPING — . (@boyfriendkapoor) January 2, 2023

Tamannaah and Vijay fans were pleasantly surprised to see together but like they say love finds its way, but we are only waiting for the couple to officially come out and speak about their relationship.