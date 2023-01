Popular South Indian actress Tamannaah Bhatia who is a well-known face in the Kollywood industry has been making heads turn with her rumoured relationship with Bollywood actor Vijay Varma. The head over heels in love the couple has been painting the town red with their PDAs. The lovebirds left everyone surprised when a video of them supposedly kissing went viral on social media. Also Read - Sobhita Dhulipala to Vijay Varma; Bollywood's underrated artists who we wish to see more of [Watch Video]

Well, recently the madly in love couple made an appearance at an award show in Mumbai and left their fans shocked with their romantic gestures. Tamannaah and Vijay posed for pictures together at the event and were also seen holding hands. The two hugged each other and made fans go weak in the knees with their love. Tamannaah and Vijay's chemistry speak volumes about their strong and deep bond. One fan wrote, 'Great couple', while another commented 'They make a nice couple'. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan to Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt: These couples opted to be in a live-in relationship and test their bond before marriage

A look at the video -

Tamannaah and Vijay first met each other during a movie screening and later they spent time in Goa as they were auditioning for Sujoy Ghosh’s Lust Stories 2. The two are reportedly not ready to take their relationship to the next level but seem to be in a casual relationship. Both, Tamannaah and Vijay are enjoying each other's company to the fullest and their appearances prove the same. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor in Farzi to Kareena Kapoor Khan in The Devotion Of Suspect X Adaptation: Bollywood stars making OTT debuts in 2023

Earlier, the two arrived at the Mumbai airport from Goa after New Year's Eve bash and their video went viral on the internet. They were even spotted at Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in December 2022 in Mumbai.

On the work front, Tamannaah will be seen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Bole Chudiyan and Vijay was last seen in Alia Bhatt's Darlings. Vijay has Sujoy Ghosh's Hindi adaptation of Keigo Higashino's Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X. The film will also star Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat in lead roles.