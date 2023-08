Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are a couple everyone is rooting and hooting for. The two lovebirds kept their relationship under wraps for almost six months before a New Year 2023 video brought it to public notice. After confirming that they're indeed a couple, the two have been seen together at events and screenings. Like a doting boyfriend, Vijay Varma came to the screening to cheer for her. The actress wore a white shirt over denims teamed with a jacket. He was seen in a purple hoodie and jeans. The Gully Boy actor held her hand as they walked in for the event.

Take a look at the video of Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia from Aakhri Sach screening

The paparazzi gave an epic reaction as the two walked in. Shouts of Aag Laga Di, Nazar Na Lage, Vada Pav and Jodi Hit Hai filled the venue. We can see that Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia looked a bit embarrassed but took everything in good humour. The two are definitely one of the cutest and realest couples out there. Vijay Varma can be seen literally blushing while Tamannaah is smiling through the situation. Desi paparazzi got global limelight after the NMACC event and every day they prove why they are so extra!

Tamannaah a cop in Aakhri Sach

Tamannaah Bhatia is playing the role of a top cop in Aakhri Sach. The series is on Disney Hotstar. The project is based on the mass suicide of a family in Delhi's Burari area. The spine-chilling tragedy happened in 2018 grabbing national and international headlines. The show revolves around the criminal investigation. We have already seen the documentary House Of Horrors on the same topic on Netflix. It was made by Leena Yadav.

Tamannah Bhatia and Vijay Varma dating history

The two have been going steady for close to a year. It seems they met for the first time for narration of Lust Stories 2 and stuck an organic bond. She told the actor that he would be the first one she would kiss onscreen. Their chemistry in Lust Stories 2 was sizzling. It seems they are in no rush to get married. While many have trolled Vijay Varma for his luck in finding a beauty like Tamannaah, the couple have good wishes of millions of fans.