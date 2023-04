Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are the newest alleged Bollywood couple in town. And they have been keeping it low profile if they are really dating. The Darlings actor and the Baahubali beauty have not yet reacted to their relationship rumours in a positive or negative. However, it certainly looks like romance is in the air for the two of them. Their public appearances have been acting as fodder for the gossip mills. And last night, the duo sparked off dating rumours again as they were snapped in the city after enjoying an alleged date night. Also Read - Did Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia enjoy a pool date? The actor's latest pic leaves social media guessing

Did Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma steal a date night amidst relationship rumours?

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have left their fans guessing while they made headlines in entertainment news for an alleged romance between them. Last night, the two film stars were snapped out and about in the city. Both Tamannaah and Vijay were seen in casuals. Vijay Varma wore a checkered jacket with a tee and denim while his rumoured lady love Tamannaah wore a crop top and baggy track pants. The actor and actress quietly made their way to their car. The two of them did not react upon being caught by the paparazzi at first. Tamannaah was all smiles and waved at the paparazzi. On the other hand, Vijay waved at them while heading out.

Watch the video of Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma on their alleged date night here:

Tamannaah and Vijay's dating rumours

It all began when their's alleged kissing picture and video from a party were leaked online. It spread like wildfire across the entertainment news portals. Neither Vijay nor Tamannaah ever reacted to their alleged kissing video. They were later spotted at an awards night. While they entered the venue and left separately. It did set the tongues wagging. Recently, they yet again grabbed headlines when Vijay Varma posted a selfie from a pool. Fans thought that Tamannaah Bhatia was subtly photo-bombing Vijay's selfie. As per reports, Tamannaah and Vijay met on the sets of Lust Stories 2. They hit it off instantly. It is said that they have been seeing each other for about 6 months. As per reports, their families are aware of their alleged relationship.