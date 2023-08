Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are the newest couple on the block. Reportedly, the two fell in love with each other while shooting for Lust Stories 2. Unlike many other celebrity couples, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are quite open about their equation. The duo has spoken about each other several and about being happy together. Their fans now want to see them married. Recently rumours went rife that Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are planning to get married soon. Now, the actress has broken her silence on the same. Also Read - Jailer storm to continue: Rajinikanth film's edited version to be screened in theatres from September 1

Tamannaah Bhatia opens up on her marriage plans

In an interview with News18, the Jailer actress Tamannaah Bhatia said that she does believe in marriage and it would happen sometime but right now she wants to focus on work. She said that she is enjoying the variety of work coming her work and she is happy being on the sets. Tamannaah Bhatia also spoke about the attention that her personal life draws and she is not quite affected by it. Tamannaah Bhatia said, "People say things and sometimes it hurts as it comes from some people who know you, but in the end what matters is what you say to yourself. So, I have had a very strong demarcation in my career when it comes to my work and personal life. I have always been a straightforward person who has always spoken my mind and told the truth."

All about Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's relationship

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's chemistry in Lust Stories was loved by all. In fact, it was after 17 years that Tamannaah Bhatia broke her no-kissing onscreen policy and her first kiss was with Vijay Varma. This is something that Dahaad actor revealed in an interview. Tamannaah and Vijay are going strong and are even among the most stylish couples in town.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's projects

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia's latest release is Aakhri Sach. The web series is available on Disney+Hotstar. It is reportedly based on horrifying Burari deaths. Vijay Varma also has his hands full. The actor will be sharing the screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat in Devotion of Suspect X. He will also be seen in Murder Mubarak that also stars Sara Ali Khan and more.