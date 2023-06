and Vijay Varma are making news since the start of 2o23. People who are shipping the couple are waiting for Lust Stories 2 on Netflix. The two will be seen together on screen for the first time. Tamannaah has broken her no-kissing clause for the series. Tamannaah and Vijay Varma's chemistry has caught the eye of viewers. Now, Netflix has released a series of pictures where we can see the steamy chemistry between the two. He is dressed in a sharp suit while she is in a pantsuit with a bralet. Wavy curls, soft lips and manicured nails make her look like a bombshell. Also Read - Jee Karda: Tamannaah headlines a Prime Video show that tackles societal taboos

Fans are gaga seeing them. A person commented, "Vijay Varma scored! I hope they end up married," while another wrote, "I think news of his being the boyfriend is for promotion only." Some were doubtful on whether the whole affair thing was being played out to promote Lust Stories 2. A person wrote, "Guyz ye lust stories ke promotion ke liye toh ni relationship ka dikhawa kar rahe hai ? pata chale series ke release ke baad apne apne raaste nikal le, aisa mat karna guyz."

TAMANNAAH ON FINDING LOVE WITH VIJAY VARMA

Tamannaah has said that she is in a happy space with Vijay Varma. But the actress did not divulge more details. Sources earlier said that they fell in love on the sets of Lust Stories 2. Their friendship was instant, and quickly blossomed into love. Vijay Varma was teased on his alleged relationship by his buddy . This happened during the promotions of Dahaad. Vijay Varma said that there is a lot of love right now in his life but said he would like to keep the focus on his professional life.

Tamannaah also shut down rumours of marriage. She said it was a huge responsibility. Fans are liking the pair. Vijay Varma has emerged as one of the most respected actors with great performances in Dahaad, Darlings and so on. Well, this lusty and bold photoshoot proves they are a great pair!