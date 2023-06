In the months leading up to the publication of the anthology, she has been the centre of attention due to her relationship with co-star Vijay Varma from Lust Stories 2. Apparently, just like her beau, admirers still aren't over her. Tamannaah's most recent run-in with a fan at the airport is a good example. That moment has been captured in a number of viral videos. The woman who meets Tamannaah at the airport in the video is carrying a bouquet of flowers. Her arm is inked with a tattoo of Tamannaah's face. Also Read - Lust Stories 2 star Tamannaah Bhatia gets teary-eyed for THIS reason [WATCH VIDEO]

Tattoo Reveal by Tamannaah's Fan

Tamannaah Bhatia, wearing a brown pantsuit and carrying a backpack, met the fan at the airport. The fan proudly revealed a large tattoo of Tamannaah's face on her left arm, leaving the Lust Stories 2 actress rather emotional. She hugged the fan, blew flying kisses, and graciously posed with her for the paparazzi before zooming off in her car.

Tamannaah Bhatia's Upcoming Release

Tamannaah Bhatia is gearing up for the release of her show Lust Stories 2 which also stars Vijay Varma. It is also for the first time that the couple - who recently confirmed their relationship - will be seen together. Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Verma will be seen in one of the four shorts, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, in the Netflix anthology. In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Tamannaah and Vijay opened up about working with each other in Lust Stories 2 when the latter praised Bhatia.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Tamannaah was at the airport being clicked on by the media.