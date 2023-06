Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma recently confirmed their dating rumours. And with that, the Lust Stories 2 couple took some of their fans by surprise. There have been various reactions to Tamannaah and Vijay dating each other. Well, for a month now, the gorgeous beauty and the handsome actor have been painting the town red and letting the rumours of their relationship film. Recently, after confirming their relationship, Vijay Varma was compared with Tamannaah. The actor was pulled down in comparison with the actress. Also Read - Will Lust Stories 2 couple Tamannaah and Vijay Varma settle down soon? Actress reveals

Vijay Varma reacts on being compared with Tamannaah Bhatia

Vijay Varma's tweet is going viral in the entertainment news. It seems a Tamannaah Bhatia fan is not happy that the Darlings actor is dating the beauty. The fan handle had reacted to Tamannaah and Vijay's recent photoshoot for Netflix for their upcoming anthology web series Lust Stories 2. The fan handle wrote, "She is everything. He is just Vijay." Vijay Varma responded to the tweet saying, "I kinda agree." Fans had come in support of Vijay Varma after his response. Check out the Dahaad actor's tweet here: Also Read - Vijay Varma comments on his love life after Tamannaah Bhatia confirms their relationship, ‘I’m happy’

I kinda agree https://t.co/4SsbMUuJEl — Vijay Varma (@MrVijayVarma) June 19, 2023

Tamannaah Bhatia has a perfect response to Vijay Varma's reaction and netizen's tweet

While netizens still came to Vijay Varma's rescue, the ultimate response was from Tamannaah herself. The Jee Karda beauty retweeted Vijay's tweet and dropped three prince emoticons. Is there any better way to shut down the detractors? We think not. Tamannaah did a fabulous job on the same. And it just shows their natural and beautiful bond. Check out Tamannaah's tweet here: Also Read - Did Tamannaah Bhatia want Vijay Deverakonda opposite her in Lust Stories 2? Check out her reaction after she learned Vijay Varma was her co-star

Trending Now

Fans come to Vijay Varma's rescue

Ever since the confession or rather rumours, some netizens are badmouthing Vijay Varma. Well, it's just a poor thing to compare two individuals who are in love. For those who compared and pulled Vijay down, there were many who put them in their place for the same. Check out their tweets here:

Means, You are the Winner of Everything Sir ❤️ — Abhishek Bhalerao (@mumbaiactor_) June 19, 2023

Vijay kafi hai? — Arijit Biswas (@paulphoenix1985) June 19, 2023

You won everything? — Shruti (@Shrutiitweets) June 19, 2023

Dahaad, Darlings, atom bomb GF .. set ho gaya life apna bhai ka.

Badhai ho.

You deserve all the happiness in the world — Indranil (@TheBombayBombil) June 19, 2023

this or nothing ? — Dahi Dhillon (@DahiDhillon) June 19, 2023

If we see history, being Vijay is enough? — Vinam Suri (@surivinam) June 19, 2023

goated — smoke (@thesmokemusic) June 19, 2023

You’re a green flag. — s ☽ /ily kohli♡ (@iamautumnspark) June 19, 2023

Chaa gaye guru — Kabir (@justKabirr) June 19, 2023

you won everything mate! — harsh (@b3sharamlad) June 19, 2023

Meanwhile, Tamannaah recently grabbed headlines for her steamy intimate scene in Jee Karda with Suhail Nayyar. Tamannaah’s fans and also detractors had lashed out at her for going back on her no-kissing policy and giving an intimate scene. Tamannaah had previously shared that since everything has evolved, she did not want to hold back herself as an actor and hence, broke her rule of no-kissing. On the other hand, Vijay Varma has been climbing the ladder of success one after another with Mirzapur, She, Dahaad, Darlings and more. He will be next seen in The Devotion of Suspect X with and .