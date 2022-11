Yesterday, a number of reports came up that is getting hitched soon. The actress who was last seen in Babli Bouncer was rumoured to be tying the knot with a young businessman from Mumbai. Reports said that he had been trying to woo the actress since a long time, and she finally said yes. It also said that her parents liked him too and had given their nod to the union. Tamannaah has not signed any new films so this was co-related to her impending marriage. It was said that she is taking a break to prepare for her wedding and enjoy some marital bliss. Now, Tamannaah has debunked it in a truly iconic manner.

This is not the first time she was caught badly in marriage rumors. In 2020, gossip spread that Tamannaah Bhatia was allegedly going to tie the knot with Pakistani cricketer Abdur Razzaq. This happened after both of them were seen together at a store event in Dubai. Tamannaah Bhatia had strongly dismissed the rumors. The actress said that it was sad to see the kind of importance people gave to marriage.

Tamannaah Bhatia has said that she is open to the idea of love but it will happen when it has to. The actress said that her parents were not on a groom hunt as it was made out to be. In the past, it was even said that she is going to marry some doctor. Tamannaah Bhatia who began working from the age of 14 has done movies in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. She is best known as Avantika from . The actress is yet to announce a new project.

is tying the knot on December 4 with her long time beau Sohael Khaturiya. The marriage is happening in Rajasthan. Well, Tamannaah has confirmed that she is very much single.