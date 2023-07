Tamannaah Bhatia has been actively signing up for projects, in Tollywood as well as in Bollywood. Having worked in both film industries, she is well-versed in the differences and similarities between them. Recently, in an interview, Tamannaah opened up about her positive experience of working with South celebrities. According to Tamannaah, one admirable quality that was shared by all of the South Indian actors was chivalry. Taking the names of some Tollywood superstars like Ram Charan, and Naga Chaitanya, Tamannaah revealed being amazed at how respectfully they treated the women on the film sets. Also Read - Lust Stories 2: Tamannaah Bhatia REVEALS how she felt watching her intimate scenes with family

Tamannaah Bhatia praises Ram Charan and Naga Chaitanya’s chivalry

In an interview with Barkha Dutt on Mojo Story, Tamannaah Bhatia lauded Ram Charan and Naga Chaitanya for their gentlemanly behaviour. She credited their courteous traits to the actors' parents, who brought up the boys quite "gracefully." "They are so well-behaved, so cultured, so respectful… I do feel like with a few men that I have worked with there, they're so chivalrous," shared Tamannaah.

Tamannaah Bhatia on Chiranjeevi

Not just the new generation actors, Tamannaah Bhatia was also overwhelmed by the little gestures made by veteran actors like Chiranjeevi and Rajinikanth. Recalling an earlier incident, the actress remembered how Chiranjeevi once put his faith in Tamannaah making it big in the film world. "You are going to become a star," said Chiranjeevi, as cited by Tamannaah, at a time when she "had not made it yet."

Tamannaah Bhatia recalls Rajinikanth gifting her a book

Tamannaah Bhatia, who has joined hands with Tamil superstar Rajinikanth for their upcoming film Jailer, revealed how Rajinikanth once surprised her by gifting her a book, even when she did not know him personally. On a concluding note, Tamannaah opined that the stardom of these South superstars comes with not just being a profound actor, but by treating humans like humans, irrespective of gender.

Tamannaah Bhatia upcoming projects

Tamannaah Bhatia is currently gearing up for the release of director Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer. Apart from Rajinikanth, the gangster drama also stars Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, and Ramya Krishnan in important roles. Not just that, she has also been roped in alongside Chiranjeevi, for Meher Ramesh’s action drama Bholaa Shankar. Tamannaah is also a part of two, recently-released, critically-acclaimed web series, Lust Stories 2 and Jee Karda.