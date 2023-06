Tamannaah Bhatia broke her no kissing policy in films, and she came out as the boldest actress in Jee Karda, where her sex scenes became the talk of the town and she took over the throne of Sunny Leone, as netizens compared her with the diva, claiming that she had even defeated her. While the fans and netizens are extremely stunned with Tamannaah’s super bold and sexy scenes in her latest release, Jee Kar De. The actress finally reacts to all the hullabaloo around it. The actress also faced a lost of nasty comments for choosing Jee Karda. Also Read - Tamannaah Bhatia leaves netizens shellshocked by her steamy intimate scene in Jee Karda [Check Tweets]

In an interaction in DNA, Tamannaah was asked about the sex scenes she has had, and she admits they didn't grab her eyeballs. "These scenes are very instrumental in order to tell the stories of these people. So, in no capacity, these are there to titillate or grab eyeballs. Especially when you show a relationship drama, this is such an important aspect of it because it is the truth. Whether people like it or not, this is how it is. Suhail was someone who really made me feel comfortable. There was really no resistance from Suhail or me to kind of get into Lavanya and Rishabh (their characters)". Also Read - Vijay Varma comments on his love life after Tamannaah Bhatia confirms their relationship, ‘I’m happy’

Tamannaah has lately made a lot of news due to her personal and professional lives. On the one hand, her super bold scenes became the talk of the town, and on the other hand, she is making news with her relationship with Bollywood actor Vijay Varma, where she admitted to being in love with him and called him her happy place. Vijay Varma and Tamannaah will be seen together in Lust Stories 2, and their crackling chemistry has broken the internet. Fans are excited to watch them together for the first time ever. Also Read - Lust Stories 2: Tamannaah Bhatia talks about BREAKING 18-year-old No Kissing policy; says, 'Not trying to be...'