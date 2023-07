Tamannaah Bhatia is right now creating waves on the internet with her song Kaavaalaa, and she is making news once again for owning the 5th largest diamond in the world, which is worth Rs. 2 crore. Yes. The actress was gifted this huge rock by Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Kamineni, who was also the producer of her film, Sye Raa Narashima Reddy. Upasana had shared the image of Tamannaah wearing a huge diamond on her finger and wrote, "A gift for the super @tamannaahspeaks from Mrs Producer Missing u already. Catch up soon." Reacting to the message of Upasana, Tamannaah expressed her gratitude: "This bottle opener shall have many memories attached to it. Felt awesome to catch up after so long. Waiting to see you soon. Miss you more". This post is from 2019, and it's been hood four years since this beautiful exchange between both the ladies." Also Read - Here’s why Tamannaah Bhatia is not making public appearance with Vijay Varma amid their relationship being called a publicity stunt? [Exclusive]

Well, the Lust Stories 2 actress owns super expensive and luxurious items and is also the owner of a sophisticated jewellery brand that ranks number 5 in the market. Apart from being the wonderful actress she is, Tamannaah is a businesswoman as well. Meanwhile, along with her professional life, Tamannaah has been making news for her personal life as well. She is dating Bollywood actor Vijay Verma, and fans cannot get enough of them, especially after seeing their fiery chemistry in Lust Stories 2.

Just a few days ago, there were reports that Tamannaah and Vijay's relationship was a publicity stunt and they ain't dating each other, while Vijay cleared the air around the speculation of them not being in a relationship and that it was just fake, to which he admitted being madly and deeply in love with the Baahubali actress. However, Tamannaah, who called Vijay her happy place, didn't react to the news of their relationship being a publicity stunt and, in fact, made solo public appearances in the city, which only raised more curiosity.