Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have been ruling the headlines for quite some time now. Earlier, when pictures and videos of the duo kissing each other at a party started circulating on social media, fans were eager to know whether they were dating or not. Putting a full stop to all the speculations, Vijay and Tamannaah have finally confirmed their relationship. Amidst this, Vijay embarked on a trip to Kyrgyzstan, offering some glimpses of the destination on Instagram. While Vijay's ladylove, Tamannaah, gave the trip a miss, she failed to escape our eyes, by reacting to her partner's pictures.

Vijay Varma takes a trip to Kyrgyzstan

"Kyrgyzstan schedule ends with a hike to these majestic mountains," wrote Vijay in his caption. The pictures were clicked from Kyrgyzstan's famous Ala Archa National Park. It captured Vijay Verma soaking in the natural beauty of the hills and greenery all around. Dressed in a vintage, white, graphic-printed shirt with a pair of baggy denim joggers, the Darlings actor exuded pure vacation vibes. He completed his easy-breezy avatar by sporting a reverse cap and a silver chain around his neck.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma)

Vijay Varma looks dapper on his vacation

Shelling out some major holiday goals, Vijay Varma struck a bunch of poses. While in one of the snaps he was clicked near a gushing stream, in another the actor was seen hiking on a rocky terrain. He was accompanied by some of his friends. Vijay looked dapper, wearing a pair of sunglasses, carrying a crossbody bag. In a candid moment captured in the camera, the actor also turned photographer, engrossed in clicking a picture of the pristine hills and valleys.

Tamannaah Bhatia reacts to Vijay Varma’s pictures

Tamannaah Bhatia reacted to the pictures by dropping a like on the post. But, despite Tamannaah not making it to the photos, fans did not leave any opportunity to bring her reference in the comments. While one user questioned, “Bhabhiji Kahan hai?” another jokingly quipped, “Yahan Ghumne ki to meri bhi TAMANNA hai.” “To all the people looking for Tamannaah’s comment, Nhi milega bhai,” came another remark.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma fell in love on the sets of Lust Stories 2

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are going to share screen space for the first time in Netflix’s Lust Stories 2. The four-part anthology film will be streaming on the OTT platform from June 29. Fans are excited to watch the pair on screen, especially after Tamannaah confirmed that she fell in love with Vijay during the shoot of Lust Stories 2.