Since the last couple of hours, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have grabbed headlines for their kissing video/pic. It has come as a huge surprise for everyone. Tamannaah and Vijay Varma are said to be the newest rumoured couple in the B-Town and while there is no confirmation about it, they are trending big time and everywhere. Everyone right now is wondering about how these two came together and what's the link between Vijay Varma and Tamannaah. Well, that's what we are here to discuss.

How did Tamannaah and Vijay Varma meet?

Entertainment News is full of the stories about Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma and their kissing on the New Year's eve at a party in goa. So, how did they meet? As per a report in Pinkvilla, the two met on the sets of Lust Stories 2. Yes, your read that right. The portal says that the Babli Bouncer actress and the Darlings star will be seen together in the anthology series called Lust Stories 2. And it is there that they met and hit it off.

Are Tamannaah and Vijay Varma dating each other?

As per the report, Tamannaah and Vijay Varma hit it off instantly and have been deeply fond of each other. They love each others' work as well. The report claims that the two rumoured love birds are in a happy space right now. They also attended Diljit Dosanjh's concert which happened in Mumbai a couple of days ago.

Check out the video of Tamannaah and Vijay that went viral here:

What is Lust Stories 2?

Tamannaah and Vijay Varma will be seen in the segment directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The anthology was supposed to release on Valentine's day this year but is likely to be postponed, states the report. Lust Stories 2 also has R Balki, Amit Ravindernaty Sharma and Konkona Sen Sharma directing a segment each. Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are yet to comment on the dating rumours.