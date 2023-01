Tamannaah Bhatia is right now making headlines after her video of kissing Bollywood actor Vijay Varma went viral. The video has been creating a huge storm on the internet and it is speculated that the Baahubali actress has found love in the Darlings actor. But this isn't the first time the actress's relationship rumours grabbed eyeballs. Before Vijay Verma, she was allegedly linked with Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. However, that rumour died down soon. In fact, Tamannaah also spoke about the relationship rumours in 2012 and said that she spoke to Virat only for four days. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Tamannaah allegedly caught kissing Vijay Varma, Tara Sutaria-Aadar Jain break up and more

Watch the viral video of Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's kiss from the New Year celebration that speculate of them being in a relationship

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaaaahhh ? (@tamannaaaahh_)

Tamannaah Bhatia was allegedly in relationship with a Mumbai based businessman. Also Read - Baahubali actress Tamannaah Bhatia has found love in Vijay Varma? Couple caught kissing at a party in Goa?

And just few months she was apparently in a relationship with a Mumbai-based businessman, in fact, Tamannaah took a dig at these reports herself. Having said that, Tamannaah is one of the most versatile actresses in the industry and became a popular name with her appearance in 's Baahubali. Also Read - Anushka Shetty to tie the knot in 2023? Astro expert predicts her 'golden period' to get hitched [Exclusive]

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are dating each other WOW ! That brings smile to my face ! TOTALLY SHIPPING — . (@boyfriendkapoor) January 2, 2023

Tamannaah has a huge fan following and often make headlines for her sweetest gestures with her fans and otherwise. Talking about her alleged affair with Vijay Verma it is indeed a pleasant surprise, and this unconventional Jodi is definitely winning hearts and how. They do look adorable together and only if the rumour of their relationship is true we are waiting for the couple to make it official. No? The fans of Tamannaah and Vijay are immensely overjoyed with their relationship and they shipping their togetherness.