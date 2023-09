Tamil Indian actor Ashok Selvan and actress Keerthi Pandian got married in a traditional Tamil ceremony on September 13. The ceremony took place at their Ammal Farm in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, with close family members in attendance. Social media has been abuzz with inside pictures and videos of the newlyweds from their special day. Also Read - Bell Bottom, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Navarasa and more: List of movies and series arriving on OTT platforms and cinema halls to make your August super-entertaining

Tamil actor Ashok Selvan gets married to actress Keerthi Pandian

Also Read - Navarasa trailer: Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Revathi, Parvathy and others promise to take us through every gut-wrenching emotion in this Netflix anthology

The couple's wedding moments have captured hearts online. Videos of them exchanging garlands and Ashok tying the mangal sutra look beautiful and perfect. The newlyweds also posed for photos with family and friends. Keerthi's sister, Ramya Pandian, who is also an actress, shared pictures from the ceremony on her social media account, welcoming Ashok into their family. Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Crucial updates on RRR and KGF 2, Mani Ratnam opens up on Ponniyin Selvan's release, Valimai’s pre-release business and more

Trending Now

Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian had been dating for several years before taking this step, and they got engaged a few months ago. Reportedly, their wedding had an eco-friendly theme with decor in shades of white, cream, and green, in line with their Tamil traditions.

Checkout Pics;

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashok Selvan (@ashokselvan)

Adorable pictures as husband and wife

The couple shared their first photos as husband and wife on social media, receiving warm congratulations from industry peers. Many colleagues, including Manjima Mohan, Sam Vishal, and Aditi Balan, extended their best wishes. Additionally, Ashok and Keerthi are set to host a grand reception in Chennai, where they are expected to be joined by several celebrities from the Tamil film industry.

On the work front