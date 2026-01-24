Tamil Lyricist and author Vairamuthu gets ATTACKED at Tiruppur event by..., cops arrest...

Tamil lyricist and renowned author Vairamuth was recently attacked by a woman at an event. Here is what happened.

South lyricist Vairamuthu had faced a bizarre incident during an event in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu. He was welcomed as the chief guest of the inaugural function of Kongu Arts, Literature and Cultural Federation held at the district collector’s office. A 45-year-old woman reportedly threw a slipper at him outside the office while he was being welcomed by the officials. Though the slippers didn’t hit the lyricist but it landed among the audience and disrupted the event briefly. It has been stated that the woman who threw the sandal was mentally ill.

As per a report by The Hindu, the woman has been identified as Jaya, who threw the shoe at Vairamuthu. The police, who were there for security duty, apprehended the woman and took her to the nearby Tiruppur police station for questioning, where she was then arrested. The authorities have claimed that Jaya is mentally unstable and she has been constantly involved in disputes at the District Collector’s office and the court.

Variarmuthu issued a statement about the event but didn’t mention anything about the shoe attack. In a tweet, Variarmuthu wrote, “In Tiruppur, the Vetri Tamizhar Peravai (Victorious Tamils' Federation) organised the 'Valluvar's Teachings, Vairamuthu's Discourse' signature campaign event. The AVP auditorium was filled with over a thousand school children and college students. The President of the Vetri Tamizhar Peravai, Ramraj Nagarajan, delivered a wonderful moral discourse.”

But this is not the first time that Variarmuthu has been under any controversy. Earlier, he faced major flak during the #MeToo movement after singer Chinmayi Sripada was accused of sexual harassment. He was then a prominent figure in Tamil Nadu who had faced such kind of accusation during the movement. At that time, several other women came forward and spoke their hearts out on social media while sharing their problems.

About Vairamuthu

Vairamuthu is known for his work in movies such as Natpu, Idhayam, Captain, Vanakkam Vathiyare, Vanna Kanavugal, Odangal, Muniyandi Vilangial Moonramandu and Aanandha Kummi, to name a few. He has also written books like The Saga of the Cactus Land Vairamuthu, which published in 2022, Bindu Sindhu Ki Oor in 2004, Naagphani van ka itihas in 2017 and A Drop in Search of the Ocean: Best Poems of Vairamuthu in 2003. He also recipient of many prestigious awards like National Film Award for Best Lyrics, Vijay Award for Best Lyricist, Padma Bhushan, Sahitya Akademi Award for Tamil Writers, Padma Shri and Firmfare awards (Best Lyricist – Tamil).

