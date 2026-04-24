Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: Trisha Krishnan's poll day post goes VIRAL, fans decode hidden message linked to Thalapathy Vijay

The song Trisha selected in her post, Arjunar Villu from her 2013 hit movie Ghilli, which also starred Vijay in the lead role, quickly caught the attention of online users.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: Trisha Krishnan posted a photo of herself showing off her inked finger on Instagram a few hours after voting in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections of 2026. What caught everyone's attention was something else, even as the actress encouraged others to cast their ballots. The song Trisha selected in her post, Arjunar Villu from her 2013 hit movie Ghilli, which also starred Vijay in the lead role, quickly caught the attention of online users.

Also Read Amid dating rumours, Trisha Krishnan refuses to address relationship speculation with Vijay

Interestingly, the actress deleted the section of the song that had whistles, TVK's party symbol.

How netizens react to Trisha's choice of song?

One person commented on Trisha's music choice, writing, "Music Says it all." Several people shared Vijay's GIFs in the comments section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

Trisha urges everyone to vote

Meanwhile, Trisha's videos and pictures from the polling booth are widely shared on social media.

“Everyone, definitely vote. That’s all I will say today," she told the reporters after voting, as quoted by Times Now. “Please go vote, just go vote, that’s your duty," the actress added.

Trisha and Vijay's on-screen chemistry

Trisha and Vijay have continued to be one of the most beloved on-screen pairs in Tamil films throughout the years. Fans were captivated by their explosive chemistry in hits like Kuruvi (2008), Ghilli (2004), Thirupaachi (2005), and Aathi (2006). However, soon after Kuruvi, which prompted rumors that the Ghilli closeness had done more than necessary by now. There were also rumours that Vijay's family had advised him to avoid Trisha after Kuruvi. However, both celebrities said they were "just friends" and denied any romance.

After 15 years, fans went crazy when Trisha and Vijay reunited on film for Leo (2023).

The two celebrities are thought by fans to have been dating. Some even assert that they are secretly wed. As a result, internet users were quick to infer that Trisha was the reason behind Vijay's wife's decision to file for divorce earlier this year.

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