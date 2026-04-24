ENG हिन्दी
Add Bollywood Life as a Preferred SourceAdd bollywoodlife as a Preferred Source
Google News   Follow Us
  • Home
  • News and Gossip
  • Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: Trisha Krishnan's poll day post goes VIRAL, fans decode hidden me...

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: Trisha Krishnan's poll day post goes VIRAL, fans decode hidden message linked to Thalapathy Vijay

The song Trisha selected in her post, Arjunar Villu from her 2013 hit movie Ghilli, which also starred Vijay in the lead role, quickly caught the attention of online users.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: April 24, 2026 7:35 AM IST

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: Trisha Krishnan's poll day post goes VIRAL, fans decode hidden message linked to Thalapathy Vijay

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: Trisha Krishnan posted a photo of herself showing off her inked finger on Instagram a few hours after voting in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections of 2026. What caught everyone's attention was something else, even as the actress encouraged others to cast their ballots. The song Trisha selected in her post, Arjunar Villu from her 2013 hit movie Ghilli, which also starred Vijay in the lead role, quickly caught the attention of online users.

Also Read
Amid dating rumours, Trisha Krishnan refuses to address relationship speculation with Vijay

Interestingly, the actress deleted the section of the song that had whistles, TVK's party symbol.

Also Read
Who is R Parthiban? Popular actor clarifies and apologises to Trisha Krishnan over 'Kundavai stay home' comment

How netizens react to Trisha's choice of song?

One person commented on Trisha's music choice, writing, "Music Says it all." Several people shared Vijay's GIFs in the comments section.

Also Read
What is the age difference between Vijay Thalapathy and his alleged gf Trisha Krishnan? Here’s what we know

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

Trisha urges everyone to vote

Meanwhile, Trisha's videos and pictures from the polling booth are widely shared on social media.

“Everyone, definitely vote. That’s all I will say today," she told the reporters after voting, as quoted by Times Now. “Please go vote, just go vote, that’s your duty," the actress added.

Trisha and Vijay's on-screen chemistry

Trisha and Vijay have continued to be one of the most beloved on-screen pairs in Tamil films throughout the years. Fans were captivated by their explosive chemistry in hits like Kuruvi (2008), Ghilli (2004), Thirupaachi (2005), and Aathi (2006). However, soon after Kuruvi, which prompted rumors that the Ghilli closeness had done more than necessary by now. There were also rumours that Vijay's family had advised him to avoid Trisha after Kuruvi. However, both celebrities said they were "just friends" and denied any romance.

After 15 years, fans went crazy when Trisha and Vijay reunited on film for Leo (2023).

The two celebrities are thought by fans to have been dating. Some even assert that they are secretly wed. As a result, internet users were quick to infer that Trisha was the reason behind Vijay's wife's decision to file for divorce earlier this year.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has inter...Read More
Tags Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 Trisha Krishnan Trisha Krishnan News Trisha Krishnan Vijay Movie Trisha Krishnan Vijay Relationship