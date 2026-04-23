Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Thalapathy Vijay, Ajith Kumar spotted at polling booths [VIRAL videos]

Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: It is a big day and several popular names from the South film industry stepped out to cast their votes.

Tamil Nadu assembly elections are held today to elect all 234 members of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. Several stars including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Thalapathy Vijay, Shruti Haasan, Ajith Kumar were seen at polling stations as they cast their vote. Within minutes, their videos went viral on social media as they flaunted their inked fingers.

Superstar Rajinikanth was seen casting his vote at Stella Maris School in Chennai.

Superstar Rajinikanth looked extremely happy as he posed for photos while flaunting his inked finger.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 | Superstar Rajinikanth shows his inked finger after casting his vote at Stella Maris School in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/5Ti3z0yyLF — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2026

MNM chief and actor Kamal Haasan had arrived at the polling booth with his daughter Shruti Haasan. Both showed their inked fingers after they cast their votes. When asked, if he is sure of a second term, Kamal Haasan said, "Yes".

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: MNM chief and actor Kamal Haasan, along with his daughter Shruti Haasan, show their inked fingers after casting their votes. On being asked, how confident is he of a second term, Kamal Haasan says, "Yes" pic.twitter.com/1khSyg1HUD — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2026

Actor S Ajith Kumar had cast his vote at polling station in Thiruvanmiyur.

Thala #Ajithkumar is the First Person to Cast his vote in Tamilnadu..?? pic.twitter.com/0NNndJ5MVF — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) April 23, 2026

BJP leader Khushbu Sundar too had cast her vote in Chennai. She was quick to appeal to voters to turn out and referred to voting as a fundamental right and duty. She said she was hopeful of a strong turnout in Chennai.

Thalapathy Vijay cast his vote

The current election is of massive importance for Thapathy Vijay. The actor-turned-politician kicked off his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, in 2024. In 2026, he contests from two constituencies including Perambur (in Chennai) and Tiruchirappalli East (Trichy East).

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 | Vijay, TVK chief and candidate from Tiruchirappalli East and Perambur constituencies, at a polling station in Chennai after casting his vote. pic.twitter.com/yCXPjQyJEh — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2026

The results of Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 will be declared on May 4, 2026.

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