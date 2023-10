Kangana Ranaut is a busy bee. The actress is currently busy promoting her upcoming new movie Tejas. The film is going to hit the theatres on October 27, 2023. The trailer revealed that Kangana Ranaut will be essaying the role of Tejas Gill in the film. She is an Air Force Pilot officer who will fight with all her might to protect the country. While everyone's excited for Tejas, what's next for Kangana Ranaut. Well, there are many films in her kitty and one of them is Tanu Weds Manu 3. Also Read - Tejas star Kangana Ranaut hits back at Subramanian Swamy for questioning her presence at Ramlila; 'Deep rooted sexism and...'

Kangana Ranaut confirms Tanu Weds Manu 3

In a recent chat with IMDb, Kangana Ranaut revealed the line-up of films her films. She stated that after Tejas, she will be working on a thriller co-starring Vijay Sethupathi. Another film that she has in her kitty is Noti Binodini based on the Bengali theatre legend. The movie has already been announced. The third film that is the most exciting one is Tanu Weds Manu 3 and she said that the shooting will begin soon. While the actress made the announcement, director Aanand L Rai also commented on Tanu Weds Manu 3 and stated that ''it is not happening', as reported by India.com.

With Tejas ready to take off, here's ⁦@KanganaTeam⁩ recounting her best performance, her favourite movies, and all that's in store for her next, exclusively in this episode of IMDb's Burning Questions ?? pic.twitter.com/lPZbRaQui5 — IMDb India (@IMDb_in) October 26, 2023

The details of Tanu Weds Manu 3 are still under wraps. One wonders if R Madhavan would also be a part of the third instalment or not. His role as Dr Manoj Sharma was the best. Of course, Kangana Ranaut killed it in Tanu Weds Manu Returns in dual role. The franchise is among the most successful ones and we can't wait to see Tanu Weds Manu 3. Tanu Weds Manu Returns released in 2015 and it is after almost 8 years that the next instalment has been announced. There is quite excitement around it already.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut also has Emergency lined up for release. The film stars her as the former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi. The release date of the same is yet to be announced.