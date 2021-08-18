had found himself in a tricky situation when his ex-girlfriend 's private pictures got leaked online in 2018. Many people believed that it was Tanuj who was behind the leak. Even Akshara did not stand publicly for him. This came as a huge disappointment for Tanuj. Things turned awkward between the two after the fiasco, and they eventually stopped talking. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan turns harmonium teacher for Arunita Kanjilal; 'Arrest Yuvika Chaudhary' trends after casteist remark

Last year, Tanuj had spoken about the leaked pics scandal and said that it was Akshara who had herself informed him about the leak. And when Tanuj asked Akshara if she feels he has leaked those pictures, Akshara told him, ''No, I don't think you have done it.' However, she didn't announce it publicly. Now Tanuj has revealed the reason why Akshara didn't clear his name in the said incident.

"Everything that came out in the media was very unfortunate. Because Akshara and I had a mutual breakup; she went her way, I went my way. In fact, we were friends, even after we parted ways. And then this whole thing about leaked pictures came out, and I'd just started climbing the ladder of my career. And I was like, 'Man, I really don't need this right now. This is not what I'm working for. Everything that I do, this is getting in the way of that'," Tanuj told Siddharth Kannan adding that 'In society, it's not innocent until proven guilty, it's guilty until proven innocent.'

On what kind of conversation Tanuj and Akshara had after the leak, he said, "I picked up the phone and asked her, 'Do you think I did this?' and she said, 'Of course not'. So I'm like, 'So that means I didn't do it, so if you make one call, or put out one social media post that 'hey, he didn't do it', because pictures can be leaked, we all live in vulnerable times... And I'm like, 'Why can't you say I didn't do it, everyone will shut up'. And she was like her dad is getting into politics right now and she can't do it. That was the last conversation we had."

In November 2018, Akshara had shared a statement on Twitter about the leak. It reads, "Recently, some of my private pictures were leaked on the internet. Who did this, or why, is not known to me yet. But what I do know is that it is deeply unfortunate to make a young girl the victim of such an act only for a pervert mind’s enjoyment. And each time someone shares it with eye-catching headlines to draw more traction, it scars me deeper and adds to everyone’s participation in my harassment and helplessness.”

"Its particularly disturbing and deeply upsetting to see that at a time when the nation has woken up to the #metoo movement, there are still people out there who would harass and attempt to share private pictures of a young girl in the public eye only to derive some perverse pleasure that appeals only to them,” she had added.