Rakhi Sawant and ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani’s feud took a new turn on Wednesday after Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta came out in support of the latter. In a joint press conference held on Wednesday, Tanushree blamed Rakhi for the death of two boys and said that their parents could not fight her back. Tanushree also went on to cite the example of the Me Too movement and said that Rakhi tried to tarnish her image during the time. The Bollywood actor added called Rakhi a ‘psychopath’ and accused her of harming her mental health. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant and Sherlyn Chopra become enemies again after becoming 'BFFs' and 'sisters' for a day?

Tanushree Dutta lashes out at Rakhi Sawant

During a press conference with Adil Khan, Tanushree said that she wanted to support Adil after she heard about the comments Rakhi was making about him. The Bollywood star went on to dg past cases that have been linked to Rakhi and said that several victims of her verbal and emotional assault couldn’t fight her back and chose to end their lives. Also Read - Adil Khan Durrani files police complaint against Rakhi Sawant; accuses her of trying to get him killed

According to a report in Times of India, Tanushree said that two boys who died by suicide because of Rakhi. The actor said that the old victims didn't want to face Rakhi at all and that she speaks so ill of them. Tanushree added that the two cases where two boys died by suicide and the case was also registered against Rakhi and said that she was also accused of abetment of suicide. Also Read - Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Bollywood celebs who own homes in Dubai

Trending Now

Adil Khan Durrani said that the case lasted for 4 years. When the children’s parents coudn’t put up the fight against Rakhi, they decided to end the feud.

Tanushree calls Rakhi agressive

Tanushree also added that Rakhi fights like an aggressive man and revealed she observed Adil and Rakhi’s case. The actor also took a jibe on Rakhi converting her religions and said that despite changing so many religions, she couldn’t change herself.

Rakhi has not yet responded to the allegations made by Tanushree and Adil.