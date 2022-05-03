Tanushree Dutta escapes road accident 'with a few stitches' after brake failure; jokes about bruised leg

recently met with a road accident while she was on her way to visit a temple. The actress revealed on Instagram that the accident occured after her car had a brake failure and escaped with a few stitches on her leg. She shared a few pictures of her temple visit and joked about her bruised leg which had several cuts including the terrifying one. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut makes a SHOCKING revelation of being banned by the film industry after...

"Today was an adventurous day!! But finally did make it to Mahakaal darshan..Freak accident on my way to temple...brake fail crash.. . Got away with just a few stitches...Jai Shree Mahakaal!" Tanushree posted on Instagram. Also Read - Siblings Day 2022: Disha Vakani-Mayur Vakani to Mohan sisters: Meet lesser-known real-life behen-bhai jodis

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanushree Dutta (@iamtanushreeduttaofficial)

She also took to her Instagram stories to talk about how her faith in god has become even more stronger and deeper after the accident. "My faith is not blind. It sees & feels & knows stuff. My faith is the rope I have whenever life feels like quicksand...Its a shield too in times like this.. Like In the moment of my crawl..even in that dreadful moment when I didn't know what is in future a still small voice in my heart spoke to me and said that I will be fine. I prayed for no broken bones...so no broken bones...People on the 2nd floor heard the crash..but no broken bones..I choose to live by faith...whatever happens happens for my best. It's OK.. I'm fine now..Tomorrow will be a better day," she wrote. Also Read - When Tanushree Dutta accused The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri of harassment; ‘Kapde utaar ke naacho’

"Very first road accident of my whole life & it just made my resolve & faith stronger...very humbling experience too knowing that I'm perhaps not as invincible as I believe myself to be..." she added. She also posted a video wherein she looks in pain while walking inside the temple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanushree Dutta (@iamtanushreeduttaofficial)

Joking about her bruised leg, Tanushree wrote, "The heavy fat layer in my leg didn't let my bones break disc to impact. My diet change last few months...Fat ke hhi kuch fayde hai...cute lagne ke alawa (There's some advantage of fat other than looking cute)..." She also joked about her diet and weight gain while praying to god to help her achieve size zero again.