After MeToo, has once again accused and his associates of harassing her. She penned a long note on Instagram saying that if anything happens to her the veteran Bollywood actor along with Bollywood Mafia whose names cropped up in 's death case should be held responsible.

"If anything ever happens to me let it be known that #metoo accused Nana Patekar, his lawyers & accociates & his Bollywood Mafia friends are responsible! Who are Bollywood Mafia?? Same people all whose names came up frequently in SSR death case (note that all have same criminal lawyer)," Tanushree wrote.

She also asked people to boycott their movies and go after all these industry faces along with journalists, PR people among others with a vicious vengeance, who were allegedly involved in painting fake narratives about her. She added that the law and justice might have failed her but she has immense faith the people of this country.

"Do not watch their movies, boycott them totally & go after them with a vicious vengeance. Go after all the industry faces & journalists who planted fake news about me and PR people too behind the vicious smear campaigns. Go after everyone!! Make their lives a living hell because they harassed me so much! The law & justice may have failed me but I have faith in the people of this great Nation. Jai Hind...and bye! Phir milenge..." she added.

A few days ago, Tanushree had spoken about how she has been earlier subjected to health problems and work sabotage. She started her note with a direct revelation of the threat, "I'm being harassed & targeted very badly. Please someone do something." She spoke about a maid that was planted in her house to mess up her health. She also targeted 'Bollywood mafia' and 'Maharashtra political circuit', in her post and blamed the law and order of the city.

Tanushree had earlier spoken up against senior actor Nana Patekar's sexual misconduct on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss. She had spoken about how Nana Patekar harassed her during a song shoot of the film back in back in 2018 that started the dialogue around sexual assault and misconduct during the MeToo movement.