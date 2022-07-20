Tanushree Dutta is known for her performances in movies like Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Chocolate, Dhol, and others. But, after the 2010 release Apartment, we haven’t seen her in any movie. The actress had shifted to the US and came back to India a few years ago. After coming back Tanushree made it to the headlines as in an interview she spoke about the #MeToo movement and accused actor Nana Patekar of sexual misbehaviour while shooting for a song in the film Horn Ok Please. The actress' interview gave many other women the courage to speak about the sexual harassment they faced in the industry. Now, Tanushree recently posted a long note on Instagram in which she said that he is being harassed and targeted. Also Read - BTS, Prabhas, Rajinikanth and more celebs who made headlines due to suicidal and obsessive fans

wrote, "I'm being harassed & targeted very badly. Please someone do something!!" She further wrote that first her work in Bollywood was being sabotaged for one year. Later, a maid was sent to douse her drinking water with medications and steroids due to which she faced severe health problems.

Tanushree further wrote, "When I escaped to Ujjain in May my vehicle brakes tampered twice & accident. I barely escaped death & returned mumbai after 40 days to resume normal life & work. Now strange disgusting stuff in my building outside my flat."

The actress in her post has written that she won’t commit suicide nor will she go somewhere from here (Mumbai). She has blamed the #metoo culprits and the NGO she exposed for targeting and harassing her.

In the end, she wrote that there’s no law and order in the city. Earlier, it used to be a safe place for artists and women. Check out her full post below…

Netizens are supporting Tanushree and they are telling her to take care of herself. People on social media have commented that whoever is targeting and harassing the actress should be punished.