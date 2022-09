Actress Tanushree Dutta became the voice behind India's MeeToo movement. She spoke up fearlessly about the ordeal she had to undergo. She is one such name in the entertainment industry who has worn opinions on her sleeves. She has always taken a stand for herself boldly. Earlier she had made headlines post she shared a post about seeking help. She claimed that she was tortured and harassed by the Bollywood mafia. She also accused actor Nana Patekar, his lawyers and friends. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, Tanushree Dutta and more actresses who were massively trolled for their recent appearances and outfits

Now Lately in an interview with ETimes, she has claimed that many attempts were made to murder her in varied ways. She revealed that her car brakes were tampered with many times when she was in Ujjain. She also suffered loss of blood after she met with an accident, a few months ago. She even claimed that someone even tried to poison her once. The actress had a suspicion when her maid fell sick. She suspected that poison was mixed with her in water.

Earlier the actress had posted that if anything happens to her then Nana Patekar, his Bollywood mafia friends, lawyers and associates should be held responsible. Bollywood mafia has been all those people whose names came in the SSR death case. She made everyone note that they all had the same criminal lawyer. The actress further said that no one should watch their films and that they need to be boycotted. The actress feels that the law and order might have failed but she has a lot of faith in the people of India.

For the ones who do not know it was in 2018 when Tanushree started the #MeToo campaign in Bollywood and accused Nana Patekar, celebrity dance choreographer Ganesh Acharya and director . She accused them of bad and inappropriate behaviour on the sets of Horn 'Ok' Pleassss.