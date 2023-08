Tanushree Dutta, who started the Me Too campaign in Bollywood after speaking up against the harassment that she faced while shooting with Nana Patekar on a film, is now winning hearts with her spiritual journey. The actress is right on a visit to holy places in Varanasi and even shared the post of taking a dip in Holy water from Ganga at Kashi. While her fans are few, there are a few who are extremely concerned if she gets some skin-related issues, as the Holy water of the Ganga is dirty and it’s definitely not a good idea to have a bath in it. Many are slamming the actress for blindly following these things and not taking her health as her priority.

Watch the video of Tanushree Dutta excitedly taking three dips in the holy water of the Ganga in Kashi that is leaving her fans worried.

One user said,"Be ready for skin related issues". Another troll commented,"Dirty water. Superstition is top level in India ??. Even this actress is dumb". One of the frined of Tanushree was cncerened about Tanushree's health after seeing taing her dip in Ganga water and mentioned, " Tanu, manikarnika ghat e dead bodies porano hoe..okhane keno snan korle..Ganga is most polluted river r tao cremation ghat e. Na korle bhalo hoto". Tanushree reacted to the comments and replied to one of the user on her Instagram post, "Oh dear God!! I didn't know all this.. Dubki toh ho gayi..ab jo hoga dekha jayega. Il be fine I suppose. Kuch nahi hoga mujhe." Tanushree even assured them that she is absolutely fine despite drinking few drops of Ganga water and is all good with her. Also Read - Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and more actresses who shared casting couch experience

On the professional front, Tanushree is right now on a break and is waiting for one chance to make her presence in Bollywood all over again. and revive her career and live her unfinished dream of making it big in the glamour industry.