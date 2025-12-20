Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya recall their first date: 'Love that we have…’

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya recently opened up about their relationship and recalled their first romantic date. Read to know more.

Bollywood actors Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya have been in the news for quite a long time now for their relationship. They went Instagram official in August this year. After keeping their relationship private for months, they shared pictures together on Ganesh Chaturthi. In a recent interaction, the couple opened up about their relationship. In their first public interview, they talked about their first romantic date and also shared where they went for the first time as a couple. Here is what the couple said about their first romantic getaway.

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya’s First Date

In a conversation with Travel + Leisure India, Veer Pahariya opened up about his relationship with Tara and said, “I love that we have embraced our affection and love since our first date and have never shied away from expressing how we feel wherever we are.” When asked whether there was a particular moment that made them look at each other differently, Veer said, “It was probably our first date night, where I played the piano, and she sang until the sun came out.”

Tara then said, “Sticking by each other through thick and thin as if we have known each other our whole lives, and opening up about everything right from day one.” She also said, “I am so glad we love food, late nights, great music, and endless hours of banter as much as we do. This has made everything easy; there’s never been any pretence.”

When asked about the first trip they took together, they said, “Growing up, my mum had always told me the Isle of Capri was where you take your best friend and beloved because there is an old saying that if you embrace this person on the boat while passing through the isle, you will stay this special forever, and that’s exactly what we did.”

“Of course, it was somewhere very special to both of us on the Amalfi coast. Even before we knew each other, it was the one place we wanted to visit when we knew we had found our special one,” she added.

The actress, who turned 30 on November 19, celebrated her day in the Maldives. The duo shared glimpses of their trip and birthday bash.

This year, Veer made his acting debut in Sky Force, which was released in January 2025. The film also starred Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. The movie is currently streaming on Prime Video.

