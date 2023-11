Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria made her relationship official with Aadar Jain in 2020 after the two dated for a couple of years. Well, recently Tara in an interview with News18 broke her silence about her split with Aadar and spilled interesting beans about the same. Tara and Aadar who were head over heels in love, broke up for the reasons best known to them. The gorgeous diva opened up about how she and her parents respond to rumors of her dating her co-stars.

Tara even joked about how she was once lined to three actors in a week. The actress said that she is not in a relationship currently and is single. Ek Villain Returns actress revealed that her parents have learned to turn a blind eye to dating rumors. Tara said that her cool parents do not bother her when they read all these things about their daughter in the morning. She even said that her parents share a nice laugh over a cup of tea while they read about her being paired with X, Y, or Z.

Tara made her Bollywood debut in 2019 as Student of the Year 2 and left netizens mesmerized with her beauty. The actress said that she was linked with several actors and this left her amused. She even said that it is damn exciting as she talked about what people wrote about her. She even wished that she was actually with 'all these people in real life'. Tara even said that none of the rumors about her dating life were true.

Earlier this year, there were reports that Tara had parted ways with Aadar and she had shared a cryptic post in January about break-up rumors. She even shared a couple of photos wherein she was seen at a candle-lit dinner table. She captioned those pictures as, 'The very thought of you and I forget to do the little ordinary things that everyone ought to do. I'm living in a kind of daydream. I'm happy as a king. And foolish though it may seem, to me that's everything.'

Recently Tara's closeness with actor Kartik Aaryan grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Netizens sparked new relationship rumors in B-town. The two were spotted at a party together and were seen giving tight hugs before bidding goodbye to each other as stated in various Entertainment news.